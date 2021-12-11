The Best Party You Never Knew About: An Intrepid Journalist Documents the World of Cuba’s Changüí

I remember sitting next to Gianluca Tramontana at Havana’s Mella Theater in December 2016, for a concert by pianist Arturo O’Farrill’s Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra within Cuba’s annual jazz festival. I was ending a reporting trip for a story about O’Farrill’s explorations of his Cuban roots, set against the backdrop of then-normalizing relations, embargo notwithstanding,

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!