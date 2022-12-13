The Bad Plus, ‘The Bad Plus’ (Edition) | Review


After 21 years as a piano trio — the first 13 albums with pianist Ethan Iverson, then the last two with Orrin Evans — The Bad Plus is now a pianoless quartet with the addition of electric guitarist Ben Monder and tenor saxophonist Chris Speed. What hasn’t changed, along with drummer Dave King and bassist

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

BUY NOW