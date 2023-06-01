Terri Lyne Carrington | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we are honored to have a true legend in the world of jazz as our guest: NEA Jazz Master and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Terri Lyne Carrington. With a remarkable career spanning over four decades, Carrington has not only collaborated with jazz’s greatest luminaries but has also fearlessly ventured into groundbreaking projects of her own. A true maverick, she has seamlessly blended jazz with other art forms, pushing the boundaries of the genre and forging new paths. But her impact extends beyond her music. As an educator, she has made significant contributions, including as the Founder and Artistic Director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. Through this institution, Carrington has been a guiding force in recruiting, teaching, mentoring, and advocating for musicians to study jazz with the principles of racial and gender justice at the forefront.

Carrington’s latest endeavor, the album new STANDARDS vol 1, is a testament to her unwavering dedication to uplifting the voices of women composers in jazz. This star-studded album, which recently won a GRAMMY Award for Best Instrumental Jazz Album, features eleven compositions from her book, New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets By Women Composers, and stands as a celebration of the immense talent and contribution of women in jazz. In our conversation with the artist, we delve into her latest projects and initiatives, shedding light on the inspiration and intention behind them. We also explore stories from her illustrious past, including memories of the late, great Wayne Shorter, a jazz icon with whom Carrington had the privilege of working closely.

Listen to our conversation with Terri Lyne Carrington via the player below. Carrington's latest album, new STANDARDS vol. 1, is available now via Candid Records.

Featured photo by Michael Goldman.

