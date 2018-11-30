Terri Lyne Carrington, “Magic and Music,” from The Mosaic Project

“Magic and Music” comes from drummer Terri Lyne Carrington’s groundbreaking 2011 album The Mosaic Project. The album, which won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, featured a stellar all-female ensemble backing some of the era’s most esteemed vocalists, including Cassandra Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Gretchen Parlato, Esperanza Spalding, and Nona Hendryx. But on “Magic and Music,” it’s Carrington who takes the lead vocal spot, and her rich, smoky voice is the perfect complement to the song’s invigorating Afro-Latin vibe.

Feature photo provided courtesy Tracy Love