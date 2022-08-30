Terence Etc., Tyshawn Sorey, Lena Bloch & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

The Blues Foundation Names New Interim President and CEO: Former music manager/agent Kimberly Horton has been named The Blues Foundation‘s Interim President and CEO, following the recent departure of former President and CEO Judith Black. Horton is also a former board member of the 42-year-old organization, which she will lead to its next chapter and its upcoming signature events, including the International Blues Challenge in January 2023 and the Blues Music Awards in May 2023.

Terence Etc. Reveals New Short Film About Debut Album: Terence Etc., widely known as Terence Nance, has released a new short film in conjunction with the release of his album debut. The short is directed by Rikki Wright and serves to contextualize his thoughts, feelings and further highlight some of the inspirations that forged the creative spark for his debut album. V O R T E X was recently released on Brainfeeder and is available now.

BBE to Reissue Norwegian Jazz Gem: BBE Music will reissue a forgotten gem of Norwegian jazz on October 21. Peacemaker documents a septet session led by pianist Per Husby, featuring a dynamic mix of original compositions and covers. The album was originally released in a very limited number and has since become a collectors’ item among jazz aficionados worldwide. It will soon be released in a variety of formats with original artwork and liner notes by Husby himself.

David Chesky and Paloma Dineli Chesky on JAZZIZ Travel: Pianist David Chesky and vocalist Paloma Dineli Chesky joined us on the latest episode of JAZZIZ Travel to talk about some of their most recent projects. Paloma recently released an album of interpretations of soul classics, Soul on Soul, and David will soon release The Great European Songbook, reinventing classical European compositions in a jazz context. David also talks with us about The Audiophile Society. Listen to the podcast conversation via the player below.

Jazz Musicians Invited to Apply for 2022 John Stites Award: The John Stites Jazz Artist Organization has announced the opening of the 2022 John Stites Jazz Award application process. Awards range in value from $5,000 to $25,000 and are given in two categories: artistic development and jazz events. The next application deadline is September 15. Click here for more information.

New and Upcoming Albums

Samara Joy, Linger Awhile (Verve): 22-year-old Samara Joy is the future of vocal jazz, influenced by such greats as Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone but also taking a contemporary approach to her art. She recently signed with Verve Records and will release her major-label debut on September 16, Linger Awhile, which finds her reinterpreting some of the great standards from classic songbooks.

Kevin Eubanks and Orrin Evans, EEE (Eubanks-Evans-Experience) (Imani): Guitarist Kevin Eubanks and pianist Orrin Evans released their exploratory duo debut, EEE (Eubanks-Evans-Experience), on March 18 via Imani Records. Its wide-ranging set veers from gut-rumbling blues to delicate, airy impressionism, mixing up on-the-spot originals with funk-jazz deep cuts and classic tunes by jazz masters.

Tigran Hamasyan, StandArt (Nonesuch): Pianist/composer Tigran Hamasyan released his first album of American standards, StandArt, featuring bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown. Due out April 29 via Nonesuch, the record offers a program of reimagined standards from the ’20s through the ’50s, plus special guests, including Ambrose Akinmusire, Joshua Redman and Mark Turner. Click here to listen to our podcast conversation with Hamasyan.

Mike Clark and Leon Lee Dorsey featuring Mike LeDonne, Blues on Top (Jazz Avenue 1): Bassist Leon Lee Dorsey and drummer Mike Clark continue their fruitful collaboration with the release of Blues On Top. This time around, renowned pianist Mike LeDonne joins the acclaimed rhythm section for a swinging session of reimagined compositions, which will be released on August 12 on Jazz Avenue 1.

Live Music and Festival News

Lena Bloch to Premiere New Jazz Suite Honoring Russian Poet Marina Tsvetaeva: Russian-born saxophonist/composer Lena Bloch has composed My Name Is Marina, a new jazz suite for ensemble and voice honoring Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva on the 130th anniversary of her birth. The piece, commissioned through a grant from Chamber Music America, will premiere live at Manhattan’s Marlene Meyerson JCC on October 2 and Brooklyn’s Scholes Street Studio on October 16. Joining Bloch for the performances will be vocalist Kyoko Kitamura, pianist Jacob Sacks, bassist Ken Filiano, and drummer Michael Sarin.

Park Avenue Armory to Present New Tyshawn Sorey Work: New York’s Park Avenue Armory will present a performance of Tyshawn Sorey’s new musical composition, Monochromatic Light (Afterlife) from September 27-October 8. Co-commissioned in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Rothko Chapel, the piece is Sorey’s homage to both the Chapel and composer Morton Feldman. The event is directed by Peter Sellars, placing Sorey’s composition in dialogue with new and pre-existing works by visual artist Julie Mehretu and choreography by Reggie (Regg Roc) Gray.

Special Ronnie Burrage Performance in St. Louis, September 11: Ronnie Burrage and the Holographic Principle Featuring the St. Louis All-Stars will be performing a special concert at the Music at the Intersection festival in St. Louis on September 11. For this performance, Burrage has amassed an array of 28 musicians ranging in age from 15 to 81, all trained in the highest forms of music, including Greg Osby, Quincy Trope, Eric Person and more.

Lowcountry Jazz Festival, September 3-4: The Lowcountry Jazz Festival will return to The Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 3-4. Its program will include performances by such acclaimed artists as Robert Glasper, Gerald Albright, Marcus Miller, Norman Brown and many others. In addition, festival co-founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive special recognition, The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina..

Featured photo: Rikkí Wright.