Terence Blanchard releases “The Comedian” soundtrack

Terence Blanchard wrote the music of the film The Comedian, directed by Taylor Hackford and starring Robert De Niro. The soundtrack album is currently available digitally and will be released on CD on April 7 on Blue Note Records.

The Comedian is a dramedy starring De Niro as a jazz-loving comic who collects Art Blakey records and does a great impression of Pee Wee Marquette, the former emcee at the Birdland jazz club in New York City.

The film was released in the U.S. on February 3 and was greeted unfavorably by critics and audiences alike.

Nevertheless, many critics have praised the music of the film, for which Blanchard put together an all-star sextet, featuring pianist Kenny Barron, tenor saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, alto saxophonist Khari Allen Lee, bassist David Pulphus and drummer Carl Allen.