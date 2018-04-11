Terence Blanchard to release new live album

Trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard is releasing a new live album, simply titled Live, via Blue Note Records, on April 20.

The album includes seven songs that Blanchard recorded live in concert with The E-Collective, which consists of Blanchard on trumpet playing alongside guitarist Charles Altura, pianist and synth player Fabian Almazan, drummer Oscar Seaton, and bassist David “DJ” Ginyard.

According to a press release, Live addresses the staggering cyclical epidemic of gun violence in America, both reflecting the bitter frustration of the conscious masses while also providing a balm of emotional healing. “This band represents the best of America’s ideals, ” says Blanchard. “We’re five very different personalities with different visions who play together for a common goal: creating music that hopefully heals hearts and opens minds. Live is an album for these troubled times yet it’s also an album filled with hope. We want to encourage listeners to speak out and talk to those around them, discuss with those around them and heal with those around them.”

For more information, go to http://www.terenceblanchard.com/ and http://www.bluenote.com/