Tank and the Bangas, Beegie Adair, Wes Montgomery & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Beegie Adair Dies: Renowned jazz pianist Beegie Adair passed away on January 23, 2022, aged 65. During her active performing and recording career, she contributed to more than 100 albums, including more than 35 with her Beegie Adair Trio with bassist Roger Spencer and drummer Chris Brown. One of the most sought-after studio musicians of her time, she worked in numerous genres and collaborated with such wide-ranging artists as Chet Atkins, Steve Allen, Peggy Lee, Dolly Parton, Henry Mancini, Joe Williams and many more.

José Roberto Bertrami Album Reissues: Far Out Recordings will reissue two albums by keyboardist/composer José Roberto Bertrami for the first time. Bertrami is best-known as a founding member of Brazilian jazz fusion giants Azymuth. Os Tatuís from 1965 and José Roberto Trio from 1966 predate the formation of Azymuth and typifies the vibrant Brazilian jazz-bossa scene of the time. Both records will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally on March 18. Pre-order them here.

Parlor Social New Single and #SheBelievesChallenge: Los Angeles-based speakeasy-soul duo Parlor Social, composed of vocalist Dessy Di Lauro and pianist Ric’key Pageot, have released their new single, “She Believes.” Listen to it via the player below. To further the song’s idea of female empowerment, they have also initiated the #SheBelievesChallenge on social media. This social media challenge aims to uplift and empower all generations of women, for every viable submission, Parlor Social pledges to donate $1 per submission up to a value of $500 to Girls Inc. Guidelines for video submissions here.

New Docuseries on Award-Winning Texas Marching Band: March, a docuseries offering an in-depth look at the revered HBCU marching band at Prairie View A&M University, Texas, debuted on January 24 on The CW. The docuseries looks at the band’s riveting world as its members strive to climb in the rankings, balance the demands of life and school, and carry the bold legacy of the university. The eight-episode series was shot in the fall of 2021. Watch a clip from the series via the player below.

Alternative Guitar Summit Virtual Camp: The Alternative Guitar Summit’s Winter 2022 Virtual Camp will take place on February 26-27. It will feature two days of 90-minute sessions taught by guitar masters Mike Stern, Rodney Jones, Rez Abbasi, Rodney Jones, Gilad Hekselman, Brandon Ross, Anthony Pirog, and Joel Harrison. In addition, to live session attendance, videos of the sessions will be available for two weeks after registration. Register here.

Album Announcements

Brian Chase and Anthony Coleman, Arcades (Chaikin): Pianist Anthony Coleman and drummer Brian Chase will release Arcades, their first collaborative album, on March 25 via Chaikin Records. Together, they push the boundaries of the piano/drums format into otherwordly and singular directions of sound, language and chemistry on a set of five fully-improvised tour-de-forces. Pre-order Arcades here.

<a href="https://anthonycolemanandbrianchase.bandcamp.com/album/arcades">Arcades by Anthony Coleman and Brian Chase</a>

Rick Braun, Rick Braun (self-released): Trumpeter Rick Braun celebrates 30 years as a solo artist with a forthcoming self-titled LP of new original compositions that he either wrote or co-wrote, due out February 11, 2022. Conceived during the pandemic and self-produced in his Los Angeles-area home studio, the record is described via a press release as “a stylistically eclectic, ultra-soulful/funky and exotica tinged collection.” Pre-order it here.

Tank and the Bangas, Red Balloon (Verve Forecast): New Orleans genre-busters Tank and the Bangas have announced the release of their new album, Red Balloon, due out May 13 via Verve Forecast. A conceptual companion piece to their 2019 LP Green Balloon, the new album is described as a celebration of Black life and features several notable guests, including Alex Isley, Lalah Hathaway, Questlove, Trombone Shorty and more. Pre-order it here.

Gui Duvignau, Baden (Sunnyside): Bassist Gui Duvignau dedicates his new album to one of his heroes, guitarist Baden Powell. Released on January 21, Baden features a knock-out ensemble with Bill Frisell, Ron Carter, Billy Drewes, Lawrence Fields and Jeff Hirshfield. Together they perform a number of well-known pieces and original compositions in part inspired by Powell. Order Baden here.

Live Music and Festival News

JALC Celebrates the Blues with Multimedia Concert, February 25-26: Jazz at Lincoln Center will present an all-star multimedia concert celebrating the blues on February 25-26. “Voices of Mississippi” will be hosted by folklorist/project creator Dr. William Ferris and will feature live performances by Mississippi-based blues, folk, and gospel musicians, paired with archival film and audio recordings, rare photographs, and spoken-word storytelling. The event will also be Jazz at Lincoln Center’s first Appel Room performance since 2020. Tickets here.

Catherine Russell at Birdland, February 14-19: Vocalist Catherine Russell will release her new album, Send for Me, on April 1 via Dot Time Records. Pre-order it here. In addition, Russell will perform material from Send for Me, as well as varied selections from her deep catalogs and more, at New York City’s Birdland Jazz Club all week long on February 14-19. Tickets here.

DC JazzFest Announces Permanent Move to Labor Day Weekend: The DC Jazz Festival has announced that the 2022 DC JazzFest will take place August 31-September 4, marking its shift to the end of summer over Labor Day Weekend. This year’s edition will include over 50 performances, in-person conversations and panel discussions. In addition, DC JazzFest at The Wharf, with its multiple waterfront stages and the DCJazzPrix international band competition, will take place on September 3-4. More here.

The Django Celebrates Women’s History Month: The Django in downtown Manhattan, New York City, has announced a plethora of female artists for its March 2022 program. More than 20 female jazz artists and bandleaders from veterans to emerging artists will take to the stage in celebration of Women’s History Month. Artists scheduled to perform include Liya Grigoryan, Sasha Berliner, Lezlie Harrison and Roxy Cross, among others. More here.

Earl McIntyre’s A Night of Tribute at the BKCM Concert Hall, February 11: Earl McIntyre and his all-star ensemble will create musical portraits of influential figures throughout African-American history during a special concert at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music’s Concert Hall on February 11. The concert, titled “A Night of Tribute II,” is taking place during Black History Month and is set to happen in person with a livestream option available. More here.

Jazz Power Initiative Celebrates Wes Montgomery, February 20: As part of its Black History Month celebrations, Jazz Power Initiative will honor the life and legacy of seminal jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery with a live event on February 20 at the National Jazz Museum. The concert will feature Bruce Edwards and Tom Dempsey, two prominent NYC-based guitarists who have been carrying the torch for Montgomery for decades. Seating will be limited due to COVID but the event will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Featured photo of Tank and the Bangas courtesy of Verve Records.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.