Takumi Kakimoto, Chick Corea, SML & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It's a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let's take it from the top.

Noteworthy

International Anthem shared the animated video for "Three Over Steel," the new single by SML, a new quintet composed of luminaries from Los Angeles' thriving jazz, improvised and indie music scene, including bassist Anna Buttress, synthesist Jeremiah Chiu, saxophonist Josh Johnson, percussionist Booker Stardrum and guitarist Gregory Uhlmann. The video is by animator Miranda Javid and you can watch it via the player below. "Three Over Steel" is a track from SML's upcoming debut album, Small Medium Large , which will be released on June 28.

South Arts has announced the newest recipient of three grantmaking programs, Presentation Grants, Traditional Arts Touring Grants and Jazz Road Tours. These programs support the presenting and touring of artists, either assisting organizations with artists' fees or directly supporting the artists themselves. Among the newest cohort of recipients, a total of $533,505 has been awarded to 103 organizations or artists. More here

On June 28, Candid Records will reissue Paint the World, Chick Corea's first album with the second incarnation of his Elektric Band , featuring guitarist Mike Miller, bassist Jimmy Earl, drummer Gary Novak and saxophonist Eric Marienthal. The 13-track album, originally released in 1993, will be available on CD, all streaming outlets and for the first time ever as a 2-LP set. The announcement coincides with the release of "Final Frontier," the lone tune on the recording where Corea plays synthesizer, marking this track's debut outside of Japan and Europe. Listen to it via the player below.

Apple Music spotlights the invaluable legacy of Black music this Black Music Month. As part of the celebrations, Robert Glasper has released his latest album, Let Go , through a new exclusive partnership with the platform. Apple Music has also shared its "Freedom Songs" playlist, with exclusive originals and covers honoring Juneteenth and representing the future of jazz. The playlist includes tracks from Kamasi Washington, Joel Ross, Endea Owens, Lakecia Benjamin and more.

New Albums

Tell Us is the latest album by Swedish quartet Goran Kajfeš Tropiques, led by Goran Kajfeš on trumpet and synthesizers. The record features three extensive compositions crafted by the ensemble, described via a press release as "slow music" to the bone. On Tell Us, the quartet is expanded with strings, infusing an uplifting quality to the sonic tapestry, rooted in jazz but venturing beyond the usual conventions.

Kamasi Washington turns his attention to dance, as he resumes his ongoing study of music as a means of connection with his latest album, Fearless Movement , his first since 2018’s Heaven and Earth. Offering a distinct blend of jazz, Latin, funk, classical, hip-hop and soul, Fearless Movement also includes contributions by Thundercat, Taj Austin, Ras Austin, Patrice Quinn, George Clinton, Andre 3000 and many more.

Nine-piece powerhouse Nubiyan Twist weave together global grooves, soul and jazz, intertwining electronic elements, horn-led melodies and spontaneous improvisation on their vibrant fourth album. Find Your Flame , which finds the group welcoming vocalist Aziza Jaye to the forefront, is also peppered with impressive collaborations, including Nile Rodgers, Seun Kuti, Ria Moran and more.

: Orchestral Sessions is the fourth studio album by Countermeasure and the first that finds the 12-member vocal group performing a genre-defying repertoire with a full orchestra, the Burlington Millennium Orchestra conducted by Charles Cozens. Mixed in both stereo and ATMOS, the new record features a program of fan favorites and new works composed by Countermeasure's Artistic Director, Aaron Jensen.

Live Music and Festival News

Takumi Kakimoto won the Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize at the 35th Annual BMI Jazz Composers Workshop Summer Showcase, held at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in New York City on June 5. Of the eight works performed by the BMI/New York Jazz Orchestra, Kakimoto's upbeat "Two-Faced Dance" was chosen as the winner and in addition to receiving the Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize, the BMI Foundation awarded him the $3,000 Manny Albam Commission, to compose a new piece that will premiere at next year's showcase. The evening concluded with the 2023 Charlie Parker Prize recipient Joseph Herbst debuting his commissioned composition, "Epilogue: Dreams Reborn."

DACAMERA, the Houston-based producer and presenter of chamber music and jazz, has announced its 2024-25 season. The program includes the world premiere of Roscoe Mitchell's new work, Metropolis Trilogy, performed by flutist Emi Ferguson, the Immanuel Wilkins Quartet and Ruckus at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on February 14, 2025. The season will also include performances by Tyshawn Sorey, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Terry Lyne Carrington, Lizz Wright and many more. More here

Green Hill Music, a member of the newly-launched Sun Label Group, has announced a grand genre-spanning 30th-anniversary celebration event, taking place in partnership with the Nashville Jazz Workshop at 1012 Buchanan St, Nashville, Tennessee, on July 13. The celebration will feature an evening of live music from such celebrated Green Hill artists as Roger Spencer, Lori Mechem, Chris Brown and many more, showcasing a selection of songs from the Green Hill catalog, as well as a tribute to the late Beegie Adair, performing some of her memorable compositions. Tickets here

