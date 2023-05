Taj Mahal Playlist

Since the late-’60s, Taj Mahal has established himself as one of the foremost interpreters of blues and roots music. Whether he’s helming a full band or alone with just a guitar or banjo, Taj masterfully evokes the spirit of his blues forebears, many of whom he had the opportunity to study up close. On Savoy,

Since the late-’60s, Taj Mahal has established himself as one of the foremost interpreters of blues and roots music. Whether he’s helming a full band or alone with just a guitar or banjo, Taj masterfully evokes the spirit of his blues forebears, many of whom he had the opportunity to study up close. On Savoy , his latest project, Taj puts his instantly recognizable bear hug of a voice to a collection of jazz and pop standards that date back to an era when swing was king and Louis Jordan and Duke Ellington could be heard on neighborhood jukeboxes. Here’s a selection of songs that showcase his brilliance as an interpreter and updater of the blues tradition. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7ahIYNxEbEeOBI6fkXB1oi?si=f75fc52f4d4a45e4 Featured photo by Jay Blakesberg.