Sun Ra: Exploring the Cosmos

By Matt Micucci"Enlightenment," co-written by Sun Ra and trumpeter Hobart Dotson, debuted on the 1959 album Jazz in Silhouette. This track was recorded during a historic 1959 session, which marked the end of Sun Ra's straight-ahead jazz period and the beginning of his more idiosyncratic and adventurous musical journey. With its shifting rhythm signatures and eclectic influences, "Enlightenment" captures the dynamic energy of Sun Ra's interstellar Arkestra and quickly became a staple for the band. https://youtu.be/2dsof9m4X84Sound Sun Pleasure!! is a beloved yet unusual early recording by Sun Ra and his Astro Infinity Arkestra. Recorded in 1959 during the same sessions that produced Jazz in Silhouette and during their residency in Chicago, it remained unreleased until 1970. While Jazz in Silhouette features Sun Ra originals, Sound Sun Pleasure!! consists mainly of lush covers, making it more accessible for those less inclined toward Sun Ra's avant-garde style. The album opens with a soulful rendition of Thelonious Monk’s “‘Round Midnight,” beautifully sung by Hattie Randolph. https://youtu.be/EhLxWvVV690Sun Ra was one of the most important figures in avant-garde jazz and a major pioneer of Afrofuturism, an artistic and cultural aesthetic merging traditional African elements and themes from science fiction. As the leader of his Arkestra, Ra helped cultivate a style of ecstatic, large-ensemble improvisation that still holds sway. (Not to mention his wardrobe, which lives on in Kamasi Washington, Thundercat and other members of today's young scene.) That mix of exuberance and contemplation is represented through some of his iconic compositions, including "Space is the Place," which ranks as one of his most famous. https://youtu.be/CmY72PYQXekBeyond his profound influence on music, Sun Ra's Afrofuturism significantly impacted philosophy. His declared aim was to awaken the inner eye of humanity, and the sublime "Door of the Cosmos," recorded in 1979, feels like a soulful and peaceful invitation to his rich, varied and transcendental aural universe. This invitation is reinforced by the repeated chant, "More than life interested me so, that I dared to knock at the door of the cosmos." https://youtu.be/CV-3aveMtf8Since Sun Ra's passing in 1993, the Sun Ra Arkestra has continued to celebrate his legacy under the direction of alto saxophonist Marshall Allen, one of his most devoted collaborators. In 2020, the Arkestra released Swirling, featuring a title track composed by Allen. This piece blends elements of swing, avant-garde, electronic abstraction, improvisation, and early rock and roll, embodying the eclectic spirit of the Arkestra. https://youtu.be/nusmXqMhfdY Featured photo: Wikimedia Commons.