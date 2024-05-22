Sun Ra: Exploring the Cosmos


By Matt Micucci A journey through the cosmic legacy of Sun Ra in five tracks.   “Enlightenment” (1959) “Enlightenment,” co-written by Sun Ra and trumpeter Hobart Dotson, debuted on the 1959 album Jazz in Silhouette. This track was recorded during a historic 1959 session, which marked the end of Sun Ra’s straight-ahead jazz period and

