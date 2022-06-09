Triptych “Sugar Hill Stroll” (Posi-Tone)

Triptych (Posi-Tone) confirms trumpeter-composer Josh Lawrence’s status among the rising stars in jazz today and celebrates art and creativity in all its forms and manifestations. This intent is reflected in the wide-ranging influences of the triptych of mini-suites it offers, including ones inspired by the paintings of Kandinsky; the funk and jazz greats of the past; and love. The latter mini-suite includes “Sugar Hill Stroll,” a swinging highlight. Breezy and jubilant, this piece inevitably calls to mind the aura and rhythmic suppleness of the sunny music of Louis Armstrong. The track also showcases the dynamic interplay among Lawrence, bassist Luques Curtis, pianist Zaccai Curtis, saxophonist Caleb Curtis and drummer Anwar Marshall.