Sting, Laufey, John Lurie & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Sony Pictures Classics To Release They Shot the Piano Player in Theaters: Sony Pictures Classics will release Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal’s bossa nova-themed animated film, They Shot the Piano Player, in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on February 23, 2024, before expanding nationwide in the following weeks. In the film, narrated by Jeff Goldblum, a New York music journalist goes on a quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of young Brazilian piano virtuoso Tenorio Jr. and is a celebratory origin story of the bossa nova movement. Watch the trailer via the player below.

John Lurie Announces Painting With John Double Album Soundtrack: John Lurie will release Painting With John, a double album of music from his popular HBO/MAX series of the same name, on March 15, 2024, via his imprint label, Strange & Beautiful Music. The soundtrack features 56 tracks, including new material written exclusively for the series, as well as classic recordings spanning his discography. The collection will be available on limited edition 2-LP 180-gram vinyl and digital formats.

Shuteen Erdenebaatar on the JAZZIZ Podcast: We recently shared our podcast conversation with rising star pianist and composer Shuteen Erdenebaatar. The artist talked with us about her debut album, Rising Sun, released earlier this year on the Motéma label. She also shared with us stories about her journey in music and the birth of her love of jazz. Listen to the JAZZIZ Podcast conversation via the player below.

Ragan Whiteside Wins at 10th Annual Voice Arts Awards: Contemporary soul-jazz recording artist Ragan Whiteside was announced as the winner of CBS Audition Spotlight, presented by That’s Voiceover Career Expo and the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences, which took place in Los Angeles on December 10. Whiteside was the winner of more than 1,800 submissions for the CBS Audition Spotlight and won a grand prize including a paid voiceover booking for CBS’ Los Angeles’ affiliate station KCAL, talent representation by VOX Talent Agency, a Neumann TLM microphone and shock mount and more to support her efforts on her journey as a voice actor. More here.

New Albums

Jeff Babko, Tim Lefebvre & Mark Guiliana, Clam City (Sam First): Clam City captures the unpredictable trio magic of keyboardist Jeff Babko, bassist Tim Lefebvre and drummer Mark Guiliana live at L.A. jazz venue Sam First. “To the casual listener and avid music participant alike, the music heard here reflects the magic that happens in a ‘real-time’ moment with very little prejudice, expectation or direction,” Babko writes in the liner notes.

The Palomar Trio, The Song in Our Soul (Turtle Bay): The Palomar Trio, composed of accomplished musicians based in New York, are passionate about the music of the 1920s and 1930s. Their latest album, The Song in Our Soul, pays homage to the early days of swing. The collection features interpretations of mostly lesser-known tunes that played a significant role in ushering in a new musical era.

Kim Myhr & Kitchen Orchestra, Hereafter (SOFA): Hereafter is a new major work from guitarist and composer Kim Myhr, written for the 15-piece Stavanger-based ensemble Kitchen Orchestra. The piece consists of two main parts divided into smaller sections for the listener’s convenience and “can be seen as a meditation on mortality as transience,” explains Myhr via a press release.

Stacey Kent, Summer Me, Winter Me (naïve): Summer Me, Winter Me is a brand new collection of fan favorite tracks never-before-recorded in the studio by acclaimed vocalist Stacey Kent. The album features three original songs, including “Postcard Lovers,” co-written with Kent’s longtime collaborator and Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, as well as a number of well-loved jazz standards.

Live Music and Festival News

Lau Noah and Cécile McLorin Salvant Collaborate on “Siete Lágrimas”: Catalan guitarist and composer Lau Noah has unveiled “Siete Lágrimas,” a collaboration with Cécile McLorin Salvant, as the final preview of her forthcoming album of duets A DOS, which will be released on January 12, 2024. Listen to the song via the player below. Noah will be performing a special album release show at Joe’s Pub in New York City on January 23. Tickets here.

Laufey to Headline Rochester International Jazz Festival: The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced Laufey as one of the headliners of its 21st edition, which is set to take place on June 21-29, 2024, in Rochester, New York. The Icelandic singer/songwriter will be performing at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on June 26. Previously announced headliners include Samara Joy and the Lee Ritenour Band with special guests Randy Brecker and Bill Evans. More here.

All-Star Blue Note Quintet Tour Celebrating Blue Note’s 85th Anniversary: The Blue Note Quintet, an all-star collective comprised of Blue Note recording artists featuring Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Kendrick Scott and Matt Brewer, will embark on an extensive North American tour in celebration of Blue Note’s 85th anniversary. The 35-date tour will kick off on January 18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and include stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and more. Click here for a full of upcoming dates.

Sting to Perform with Christian McBride at JAZZ HOUSE KiDS’ Ralph Pucci Jazz Set Benefit: JAZZ HOUSE KiDS announced Sting as the special guest for the Ralph Pucci 8th Annual Jazz Set, The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian, which will take place on February 28 at Ralph Pucci International in New York City. Sting will perform alongside virtuosic bassist and JAZZ HOUSE KiDS Artistic Director Christian McBride in a celebration of Sting’s career that will benefit jazz music education nonprofit JAZZ HOUSE KiDS. More here.

Featured photo courtesy of Missing Piece Group.

