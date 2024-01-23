Steve Millhouse | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today’s guest on the JAZZIZ Podcast is bassist Steve Millhouse, joining us to delve into his deep connection with the trio setting. In 2023, Millhouse released two trio albums. One titled The Unwinding and the other with his Cinema Trio, titled Valley of the Moon. The latter project pays homage to the timeless cinema music of the past. In our conversation, we also trace Millhouse’s remarkable journey, exploring some of the influences that have sculpted his distinguished career and how the six-string bass came to play such an integral role in his music.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Steve Millhouse via the player below. His latest album, Valley of the Moon, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

