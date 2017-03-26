JAZZ ROOTS 2016-17 season finale hosted by Steve Miller

A blues-themed revue titled “From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey” will officially close the 2016-17 season of JAZZ ROOTS. The concert will take place at the Adrienne Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall in Florida on April 7 at 8 p.m.

“From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey” will be hosted by guitarist and singer Steve Miller, who will be playing alongside guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and the Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Big Band. Special guests include Mike Flanagin on the Hamond B3 organ, pianist and JAZZ ROOTS artistic advisor Dean Shelly Berg and vocalist Brianna Thomas.

“This is a very special evening for me as an artist and the artistic advisor of JAZZ ROOTS,” says Berg. “I’m truly looking forward to performing again with Steve and Jimmie and the great array of talent assembled for this performance.”

An official press release states that “from Steve Miller’s distinctively recognizable guitar and vocals, to his engaging commentary, high-energy jamming, and much more, this concert promises a dizzying number of surprises and high-level performances.”

For more information, go to http://www.arshtcenter.org/tickets/subscriptions/jazz/jazz-roots-2016-17/