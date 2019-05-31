Steph Richards – Take the Neon Lights (Birdwatcher)

A rigorous experimenter, trumpeter Steph Richards has a résumé that names avant-garde jazz stalwarts Henry Threadgill, Anthony Braxton and John Zorn, as well as rock and post-rock adventurers St. Vincent, David Byrne and Yoko Ono. Whereas her 2018 debut recording as a leader, Fullmoon, was an outing for solo trumpet and electronics, the new Take the…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.