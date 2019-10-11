Stars Align for Newvelle Records’ Season Five Box Set Subscription

Iconic bassist Rufus Reid (pictured) is featured in Newvelle’s fifth series of its vinyl subscription service. (Photo: Courtesy Newvelle Records)

Newvelle Records — purveyors of collector-quality vinyl box set subscriptions — continues to build a devoted following and convert listeners to the vinyl ethos with the rollout of its latest season of records. Newvelle’s Season Five features the return of label stalwarts and welcomes a few exciting new players to the roster. See below for the video teaser, featuring Rufus Reid and Sullivan Fortner, Pablo Ablanedo, Dave Douglas and Elan Mehler, Carmen Staaf, Patrick Zimmerli and OWL Trio, and including special guests like Kurt Elling, Anat Cohen, Ben Monder and more.

Season Five members will receive six, 180-gram vinyl records featuring never-before-heard music. A new record will be shipped every six weeks in 2019, along with a premium Newvelle collector’s box to hold the complete series. All six records are recorded and mixed at East Side Sound in New York by Marc Urselli and mastered by Alex DeTurk. Pressed at the world-renowned Quality Records Pressings in Salinas Kansas. A full release schedule is below.

Rufus Reid and Sullivan Fortner: Jazz great Rufus Reid returns to Newvelle to record for a third time. This time bringing with him rising superstar Sullivan Fortner. This is an intimate and profound glimpse of these two masters at work. (February 2020)

Pablo Ablanedo Octet: Featuring an absolutely stellar line up of musicians, this record is a re-union of a group that Pablo led in 2001. Featuring: Anat Cohen, Jenny Scheinman, Chris Cheek, Jerome Sabbagh, Diego Urcola, Ben Monder, Fernando Huergp, Franco Pinna and Daniel Ian Smith. (April 2020)

Dave Douglas and Elan Mehler: Dave Douglas is arguably the most prolific and celebrated jazz musician working today. On this record Dave and label head Elan Mehler split compositional duties on works based on poetry and haikus. Featuring the stellar singer Dominique Eade, with John Gunther, Simón Willson and Dayeon Seok (May 2020)

Carmen Staff: Current critical darling Carmen Staff brings her elite trio featuring Michael Formanek and Jeff Williams in for a breathtaking record of originals and standards. (June 2020)

Patrick Zimmerli: Genius composer and multi-reedist Patrick Zimmerli brought a unique band to record a selection of new compositions. Featuring Newvelle favorite Kevin Hays on piano and Satoshi Takeishi on drums. (July 2020)

OWL Trio with Kurt Elling: The working unit the OWL trio features the unique voices of Will Vinson on saxophones, Lage Lund on guitar and Orlando Le Fleming on bass. Featuring the massively acclaimed and lauded vocalist Kurt Elling, singing original works by the band. (August 2020)