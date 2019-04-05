Stanley Turrentine – “Sugar”

Saxophonist Stanley Turrentine was born on this day (April 5) in 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A leading figure in the soul-jazz movement, Turrentine recorded the album Sugar for CTI Records in 1970, following a long association with Blue Note. With appearances by Freddie Hubbard, George Benson, Ron Carter, Billy Cobham and other standouts of the ’70s jazz scene, Sugar is among the very best of Turrentine’s albums and an essential entry into the soul-jazz canon. (Not to mention, it has one of the most iconic album covers of all time.) This live version comes from a performance at the Palladium in Hollywood in 1971.