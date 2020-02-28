St. Lucia Jazz Festival 2020: Best of the Fest Playlist

Here’s to another year in paradise. Following on the success of the first of its kind in 2019, Saint Lucia is gearing for the 2020 edition of the St. Lucia Jazz Festival, a collaboration between Saint Lucia Jazz and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Renowned as the premier jazz festival in the Caribbean, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival produced in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center will once again feature the finest names in modern jazz performing in intimate venues and public settings along the length and breadth of Saint Lucia’s breathtaking landscape.

Jazz at Lincoln Center has programmed a stellar line up of performers in 2020 who will be joined by an equally exciting parade of Caribbean and Saint Lucian Jazz musicians. Headliners for this year’s fest include keyboard legend Chick Corea, who will appear with a new iteration of his Chick Corea Trio featuring bassist Antonio Sánchez and bassist Carlitos Del Puerto. Fellow keyboard icon Chucho Valdés will also perform in various settings, including a world premiere presentation of the Chucho Valdés Summit, a new project featuring bassist-vocalist Esperanza Spalding and saxophonist Joe Lovano. In another one-of-a-kind performance, drummer Willie Jones III will lead a special tribute to Roy Hargrove, the trumpet trailblazer who passed away in 2018.

A number of prominent vocalists have joined the roster as well, including a headlining spot by R&B legend Patti LaBelle, who will appear in two settings during the fest. Also on the bill are vocalists Sheléa, Lisa Simone and Poppy Ajudha. From the U.K., jazz tuba player Theon Cross will be onsite to perform in both the evening and late-night sessions. He’ll be sharing the stage with saxophonist Ruben Fox and trumpeter Alphonso Horne, longtime fixtures at Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center, where they lead the venue’s after-hours jams.

Our Best of the Fest playlist features all of these artists and more. It’s designed to get you into the spirit of the Caribbean’s hottest new jazz fest. Ready to book your ticket? (If not, here are 5 Reasons to Check It Out!) Click here to start planning your dream jazz vacation.

