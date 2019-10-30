Special Free Issue: The Essential Pat Metheny Guide

Guitar master, bandleader and composer Pat Metheny is one of the most prolific, critically acclaimed and popular jazz artists of the last half-century. His vast body of work has influenced musicians from nearly every genre of music while introducing fans the world over to his distinctive approach to jazz. He’s won three gold albums, 20 Grammy awards (he’s the only person to win a least one Grammy in 10 different categories) and he continues to entertain and inspire.

To put Metheny’s accomplishments in perspective, we’re offering a FREE Special Issue featuring interviews with and stories about one of today’s most significant artists and the music he’s made—from the inaugural issue of JAZZIZ magazine to the 21st century.