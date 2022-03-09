SOUNDBITES: Spring 2022

Mostly Other People Do the Killing, Disasters Vol. 1 (Hot Cup) Bassist Moppa Elliott’s MOPDtK has good fun turning the piano-trio format on its ear. The central conceit here is drummer Kevin Shea’s frenetic transitions between grooves and wildly free barrages that underpin the relatively straight, often blues-based work by Elliott and pianist Ron Stabinsky.

