Matt Micucci News January 28, 2018

Soul Jazz Records to reissue 1994 “Brasil” LP

Soul Jazz Records to reissue 1994 "Brasil" LP

Soul Jazz Records will reissue its 1994 compilation, Brasil, in a special limited 2018 edition on February 2. This edition has been remastered from its original recordings, with original artwork.

The Vinyl Factory explains that the LP was originally recorded in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in 1994, and emerged in the United Kingdom “during a wave of interest in Brazilian music in London.” It features Bossa Nova and Samba icons accordionist and guitarist Sivuca, trombonist Raul de Souza, and vocalist Joyce Moreno, among others.

For more information, go to https://soundsoftheuniverse.com/sjr. To listen to Pirulito’s “Batacuda No.1” from Brasil, go to https://soundsoftheuniverse.com/audio/previews/2000/1116.mp3

Tracklist:
1 – Pirulito – “Introduction”
2 – Pirulito – “Batacuda No.1”
3 – Celia Vaz & Wanda Sa – “Zanzibar”
4 – Celia Vaz & Vanda Sa – “Amazon River”
5 – Tutti Moreno & Group – “Berimbau”
6 – Pirulito – “Capoeira”
7 – Joyce – “Magica”
8 – Sivuca – “Forro”
9 – Tutti Moreno & Group – “Misturada”
1 – Pirulito & Raul De Souza – “Batacuda No.2”

