Judi Jackson, säje, Sons of Kemet & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Craft Latino Celebrates Tico Records: Craft Latino celebrates Tico Records’ 75th anniversary by examining one of its prolific and diverse eras with Hit the Bongo! The Latin Soul of Tico Records, due out on October 27. Spanning 1962-72, this brand-new vinyl and digital collection surveys the rise of Latin soul through 26 rarities and classics by pioneering figures such as Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Celia Cruz and Ray Barretto, as well as the Joe Cuba Sextet, La Lupe, Willie Bobo and many more.

New säje Video: Vocal supergroup säje have released a live video for their unique rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “I Can’t Help It.” Watch it via the player below. The group features Sara Gazarek, Erin Bentlage, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, and recently released their self-titled album, which features originals, reimagined jazz standards and inventive interpretations of contemporary tunes.

Carnegie Hall Releases New Music Education Podcast Series: On September 21, Carnegie Hall will debut a new six-episode music education podcast series, in partnership with public media organization PRX. Great Music Teaching features conversations with music educators from across the United States as they share their compelling personal stories. The series is hosted by jazz trumpeter/bandleader/composer/educator Sean Jones.

Sons of Kemet Debut Album Gets 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue: Sons of Kemet have released a 10th anniversary edition of their debut album, Burn, via Shabaka Hutchings’ Native Rebel Recordings. The album is available on double heavyweight vinyl, presented with the originally intended cover artwork and featuring a never-before-released bonus track, “The Junglist,” which was recorded on the original sessions.

Upcoming Airto Moreira and Flora Purim Compilation: On November 17, BBE Records will release a compilation celebrating Brazilian jazz giants Airto Moreira and Flora Purim. Airto & Flora – A Celebration: 60 Years – Sounds, Dreams & Other Stories offers a collection of music spanning six decades, testifying to their incredible journey and devotion to their craft. The collection was compiled by Straight No Chaser editor/published Paul Bradshaw and Totally Wired Radio presenter Roberta Cutolo.

New Albums

Mike Jones, Penn Jillette, Jeff Hamilton, Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You’re Doing? (Capri): Pianist Mike Jones leads a unique trio with bassist/magician Penn Jillette and master drummer Jeff Hamilton on a playfully swinging new album. Released on August 18, Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You’re Doing? is the second album pairing the music director for the Penn & Teller show with his boss.

Kris Davis’ Diatom Ribbons, Live at the Village Vanguard (Pyroclastic): Live at the Village Vanguard documents pianist/composer Kris Davis and her far-reaching Diatom Ribbons ensemble, performing live at the end of a weeklong stint at New York’s historic jazz venue. Following in the kaleidoscopic spirit of 2019’s Diatom Ribbons, this recording finds Davis returning alongside Terri Lyne Carrington, Val Jeanty and Trevor Dunn, and adding a new voice to the mix, guitarist Julian Lage. Read more about it in our Fall 2023 issue.

Danielle Wertz, Other Side (Outside In): Vocalist Danielle Wertz presents eight expansive, highly melodic tunes on her expressive and polished sophomore album, Other Side. Released on March 10, the album finds Werts bringing out “most existential questions to the forefront, creating a musical work that is hypnotic, impassioned and familiar at once,” says an official press release.

Javon Jackson, “With Peter Bradley” Soundtrack and Original Score (Solid Jackson): Saxophonist/composer Javon Jackson’s original soundtrack to the abstract artist Peter Bradley’s documentary, “With Peter Bradley,” released on June 16. The recording features Jackson’s quartet with pianist Jeremy Manasia, bassist David Williams and drummer McClenty Hunter or Charles Goold, plus guest trumpeter Greg Glassman, and showcases Jackson’s gift for musical portraiture, with nods to some of Bradley’s favorite jazz icons, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Art Blakey, while vibrantly capturing the moods and personalities of the film and its subject.

Live Music and Festival News

IMG Artists Presents Touring Show Celebrating Disney’s 100th Anniversary: IMG Artists presents a new touring show in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, titled When You Wish Upon a Star – A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney. With musical direction by Sean Mason and the newly-created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the tour will also feature vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson, and kick off with a September 29 performance at the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center in Livermore, California. Tickets here.

Judi Jackson at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, November 12: Vocalist Judi Jackson will perform music from her forthcoming album, My American Songbook, at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 12. The performance is part of this year’s London Jazz Festival. Tickets here. My American Dream finds Jackson offering distinctive takes on classic tracks from the jazz canon and will be released on November 10, and includes a cover of “Here Comes the Sun,” which you can listen to via the player below.

All-Star Bossa Nova Concert at Carnegie Hall: On October 8, New York Artist Management will present a special one-night-only performance titled Bossa Nova: The Greatest Night, which recreates the magic of a historic all-star bossa nova concert that took place in 1962 at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. The event will be headlined by singer/songwriter Seu Jorge, accompanied by Daniel Jobim, and will feature a special select cast of guest artists, including Roberto Menescal, Carlinhos Brown, Carol Biazin and Celeste. The concert will take place at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tickets here.

Jonathan Karrant at Chelsea Table + Stage, October 15: Rising star jazz singer Jonathan Karrant will celebrate the release of his new album, Eclectic, with a special performance at New York’s Chelsea Table + Stage on October 15. Tickets here. The album offers a collection of popular songs written from the 1940s through the 2010s, including favorites from the Great American Songbook born out of Broadway musicals and Hollywood films, as well as new standards by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor and Macy Gray.

