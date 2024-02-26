Sonny Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, Melissa Aldana & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Tone Poet Vinyl Edition of Sonny Rollins Tour-de-Force Live Trio Album: On March 29, Blue Note will release a special Tone Poet vinyl edition of Sonny Rollins’ A Night at the Village Vanguard: The Complete Masters, cut directly from newly-discovered, previously unused original master tapes. Rollins’ 1957 live trio album with Donald Bailey on bass and Pete La Roca on drums will be presented as an expanded 3-LP set that will include a booklet featuring previously unseen photos by Francis Wolff, essays and a new interview with the saxophone colossus in conversation with Blue Note President Don Was.

New Samora Pinderhughes Song and Video: Pianist, vocalist, composer and interdisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhighes has shared a new song, “Keith LaMar: Sweet,” and its accompanying video. Watch it via the player below. The song was written by Pinderhughes with LaMar and Rafiq Bhatia (Son Lux) as the next step to halt the execution of poet, teacher, musician, writer and painter Keith LaMar. Pinderhughes was recently named as one of the 50 awardees of a United States Artists Fellowship and has confirmed performances in select cities across the U.S.

South Arts Announces Winter 2024 Jazz Road Artists and Expansion of Touring Program: South Arts has announced the Winter 2024 Jazz Road Artists, sixteen artists and ensembles receiving funding through the Jazz Road Tours grant-making program. Sixteen jazz artists and groups receive grants of up to $15,000 from South Arts’ national initiative to tour their work across the United States. South Arts also announced that beginning with the current application cycle, new applicants may now utilize funds to support childcare expenses. More here.

Terri Lyne Carrington Named Among Spring 2024 Ucross Artists-in-Residence: Famed jazz drummer, composer, producer and educator Terri Lyne Carrington has been named as part of the Ucross Foundation‘s first group of artists-in-residence in 2024. From February through early June, 62 artists will receive residencies at the renowned program, located on a 20,000-acre ranch in Northern Wyoming. The fellowship aims to foster the creative spirit of artists and groups by providing uninterrupted time, studio space, living accommodations and the experience of the majestic High Plains.

NEC Names a Top Producer of Fulbright U.S. Students: The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognized the New England Conservatory (NEC) as a top producer of Fulbright U.S. Student Program participants. Institutions like NEC prioritize global engagement, supporting their community members in pursuing international opportunities through the prestigious Fulbright Program. Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has facilitated academic exchanges for over 400,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and addressing global issues. More here.

Vijay Iyer Trio, Compassion (ECM): Compassion is the new album by the Vijay Iyer trio, featuring bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey, following their acclaimed 2021 LP, Uneasy. Iyer’s eighth release as a bandleader for ECM continues his drive to explore fresh territory while also referencing his forebearers along the way, including original compositions as well as interpretations of works by Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea and Roscoe Mitchell.

Pat Bianchi, Three (self-released): Organ virtuoso Pat Bianchi debuts his adventurous new trio, We Three, with saxophonist Troy Roberts and drummer Colin Stranahan. Characterized by a raw, live feel, Three finds the band stretching out on an invigorating mix of classic compositions and modern standards.

Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Tidal Currents: When East Meets West (Chronograph): Tidal Currents: When East Meets West is a new swinging album from the Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Canada’s first community-based, non-profit jazz orchestra, originally founded in 1997 and that has matured to become an important part of Winnipeg’s cultural landscape. The album features a commission between two of Canada’s most compelling writers for big band jazz, Jill Townsend and Christine Jensen, and reflects on the places that meant the most to them.

Giorgi Mikadze Trio, Face To Face: Georgian Songbook Vol. 1 (PeeWee!): Georgian-born pianist and composer Giorgi Mikadze explores the beautiful melodies of his homeland on Face To Face: Georgian Songbook Vol. 1. The album features Mikadze’s trio with bassist François Moutin and drummer Raphaël Pannier on jazz interpretations of notable Georgian composers, including Sulkhan Tsintsadze, Giya Kancheli and Nodar Gabunia.

2024 Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Jazz at Lincoln Center Residency: Jazz at Lincoln Center will hold a residency at the 2024 Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York on June 11-16. Wynton Marsalis will headline all six nights, with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on June 11-13 and the Future of Jazz Septet on June 14-16, marking his first time headlining the Blue Note Jazz Club since 1991. Additionally, two ensembles from the organization’s High School Jazz Academy will perform: the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Big Band, directed by Julius Tolentino, on June 15, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra, directed by Tatum Greenblatt, on June 16. More here.

Montreux Jazz Festival’s Inaugural Miami Edition Unveils Anticipated Poster Featuring Artwork by JR: Celebrated artist JR and the Montreux Jazz Festival have unveiled the official poster for the festival’s inaugural Miami edition. The poster features a portion of JR’s The Chronicles of Miami artwork, which was unveiled in 2023 and features musicians, dancers and over 100 additional Miami residents. Montreux Jazz Festival’s inaugural Miami edition will be held on March 1-3, 2024, at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove. The lineup will feature performances by Jon Batiste, Daryl Hall, Daniela Mercury, The Wailers, Seu Jorge, Cimafunk, Emily Estefan and many more. More here.

Tord Gustavsen Trio U.S. Tour in March: Norwegian pianist Tord Gustavsen will play select U.S. cities in March as part of his 2024 tour in support of his most recent album, Opening. The tour will include stops in New York City, Detroit, the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville and other cities. Click here for all upcoming tour dates. Joining Gustavsen on the tour are bassist Steinar Raknes and drummer Jarle Vespestad, who also appear on Opening. The trio will also be performing material from its forthcoming album, slated for release this fall on ECM Records.

New Melissa Aldana Album and NYC Album Release Shows: Melissa Aldana will celebrate the release of her new album, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, with special performances at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 9-10. Tickets here. The album will be released on April 5 and is described via a press release as “a musical voyage to explore the depth of the spiritual journey,” documenting the evolution of her quintet and her creative partnership with Lage Lund. Listen to the album’s lead single, “The Solitary Seeker,” via the player below.

JFA’s “A Great Night in Harlem” Gala, March 28: The Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) will present their annual “A Great Night in Harlem” gala concert at the Apollo Theater on March 28. Proceeds from the event benefit the JFA’s live-saving programs, which provide housing assistance, pro-bono medical care, disaster relief, meaningful work and direct financial support to musicians and their families in times of crisis. The event will feature a collaboration between Bobby Weir and JFA Musical Director, Steve Jordan. Additionally, there will be a performance by the Sun Ra Arkestra, directed by Marshall Allen, and a star-studded Max Roach Centennial Tribute. The night will culminate with a special honor presented to JFA Chairman Emeritus Richard D. Parsons with JFA’s Dr. Billy Taylor Humanitarian Award. More here.

