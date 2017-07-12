Sonny Rollins 1986 documentary out on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital formats

Saxophone Colossus, the 1986 documentary feature on master saxophonist Sonny Rollins, was newly released on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital formats on July 7. Watch the trailer of the documentary below:

Directed by Robert Mugge, the 101-minute feature documentary was named after Rollins’ classic 1956 album of the same name. It documents an ensemble performance in upstate New York from August 1986 and the world premiere of his Concerto for Tenor Saxophone and Orchestra, which took place at the Tokyo Koseinenkin Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on May 18, 1986. It also features interviews with Sonny and Lucille Rollins, and top jazz critics.

Mugge himself supervised Saxophone Colossus‘ 4K remastering and created a new bonus feature titled Leaps and Bounds: Robert Mugge on the Making of Saxophone Colossus for inclusion on the new Blu-Ray and DVD releases. Additional bonus features are audio-only performances of the Rollins composition “G-Man” and “Don’t Stop the Carnival,” as recorded for the film.

For more information, go to https://mvdshop.com/