Song Premiere: Maceo Parker, “Hard Times”

“Hard Times” is the first single from saxophonist Maceo Parker’s first studio album in eight years, Soul Food – Cooking with Maceo, which will be released on June 26 via The Funk Garage/Mascot Label Group, and blends raw, old-school funk with the flavors of New Orleans. The song was originally composed by iconic saxophonist and Ray Charles collaborator David “Fathead” Newman. “I’ve always been inspired by everyone, simply everyone, who has worked with Ray Charles,” explains Parker via a press release.

Soul Food – Cooking with Maceo finds the funk master collaborating with several New Orleans musicians, including Ivan Neville, Nikki Glaspie and Tony Hall, to perform new versions of iconic songs from such Mississippi masters as Dr. John, The Meters, Prince and more, as well as Parker’s own compositions. You can listen to the premiere of his soulful take on “Hard Times” via the player below and click here to preorder the album.

Featured photo by Sabrina Feige.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.