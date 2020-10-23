Song of the Day: Zoe Scott – “You Know I’m No Good” Exclusive Video

We last heard from vocalist Zoe Scott when her exquisitely cool take on Antônio Carlos Jobim’s “Wave” was featured as our Song of the Day earlier this month. Today, we’re proud to share the exclusive video premiere for “You Know I’m No Good,” the latest single from Scott’s outstanding new album Shades of Love. Originally written by jazz-pop enchantress Amy Winehouse, the song tells the story of a love-torn young woman wrestling with the vicissitudes of romance. Its pointed lyrics — which Scott interprets with passion and aplomb — are couched in a bluesy, minor-keyed bossa rhythm (not to mention some especially soulful contributions from Fender Rhodes player Paulo Calasans and guitarist Torcuato Mariano). It’s the kind of tune that makes you want to laugh, cry, rejoice and reflect all at once.

Of course, we wouldn’t hold it against you if you also wanted to dance. And that’s exactly what Scott had in mind, issuing the new video as part of her “Wave of Love Challenge.”

“Let’s create a Wave of Love the whole world can feel,” said Scott. “I’ve always felt a deep soul connection to the art of dance, so I knew the video for Shades of Love’s lead single, ‘Quiet Nights,’ had to feature amazing dancers. With performers worldwide on pause, the plight of dancers in a global pandemic was never far from my mind while shooting it, so I was moved to use my team and album promotions to offer gratitude and direct support to professional dancers.”

From there, the idea began to blossom, and now you can help it continue to grow: “What started with me sponsoring dancers around the world in my special places—Rome, New York, London, Rio, and Malibu—has blossomed into my ‘Wave of Love Challenge,’ where we put more love in the world through dance,” said Scott. “Whether you sponsor a dance through my website or simply like and share our posts and videos to celebrate their work, please join me in showing these talented artists some love. To me, this is what the world needs right now—more dance, more unity, and more love.”

To learn more about Zoe Scott and the “Wave of Love Challenge,” visit the artist’s website.