Song of the Day: Wayne Wilkinson Trio – “Proceed to Route”

On their latest album, Proceed To Route, the Wayne Wilkinson Trio with special guest Thomas J. Dawson Jr. performs a mix of straight ahead and traditional jazz and American songbook standards, innovative jazz arrangements of other music genres, and inspired original compositions. All tracks are arranged by Wayne and the album includes many of his originals. is his eighth independent label recording and the first as the Wayne Wilkinson Trio. The recording was under consideration for the 2019 Grammys.

Buy this album on: