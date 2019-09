Today’s Song of the Day comes from former Steely Dan frontman Walter Becker’s 1994 solo album, 11 Tracks of Whack. The album — which, quite ironically, features 12 original Becker compositions — was produced by Becker’s former Steely Dan frontman, Donald Fagen. “Down in the Bottom” features a sturdy, thick-soled rock groove and a roll-the-windows-down melody that carries Becker’s pointed lyrical observations with ease.