Song of The Day: W. Allen Taylor – “Goodbye Porkpie Hat”

Winner of the San Francisco Bay Area’s first “Jazz Search West Competition” in 2010, W Allen Taylor is a jazz vocalist with influences that include Al Jarreau, Betty Carter, Nat King Cole, Eddie Jefferson and Little Jimmy Scott

As a band-leader and featured vocalist, Mr Taylor has appeared in many Bay Area and DC Area venues; including Anna’s Jazz Island, Slates Jazz Supper Club, The Jazzschool, Piedmont Piano Company, The Sound Room, Seahorse Supperclub, Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, 57Th Street Gallery, Alice’s Jazz & Cultural Society, The Brixton, Mr Henry’s, Twins Jazz, JoJo’s Restaurant, Columbia Station, and Westminster DC Jazz Night.

Photo credit: Michael G. Stewart