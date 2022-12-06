Song of the Day: Vanessa Racci, “Betcha I Getcha”

Vocalist Vanessa Racci pays tribute to Joe Venuti, the father of jazz violin, which opens her new album, Jazzy Italian.

Vocalist Vanessa Racci renews and celebrates the longstanding bond between Italy and jazz on her second album, Jazzy Italian, which also marks her ZOHO debut. The record finds her revisiting songs associated with many of the Italians and Italian-Americans who have left their mark on the history and development of jazz, from its inception to modern times.

Case in point, a take on “Betcha I Getcha” the album’s sassy and swinging opening track. This is a wonderful tribute to Joe Venuti, considered the father of jazz violin, who co-wrote the song with the legendary Bix Beiderbecke. Though the composition dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, it is given new life in a new arrangement signed by Steven Feifke and Glafkos Kontemeniotis.

Our song of the day, which you can hear via the player below, is also a sizzling showcase of the unique style of singing that Racci has developed over the years and benefits from her background in Italian song, theater music and, of course, jazz. Her ability to truly inhabit a song is testified all throughout Jazzy Italian‘s program on tributes to such legends as Lennie Tristano, Morgana King, Chick Corea and more.

Vanessa Racci’s Jazzy Italian is available now on ZOHO Records. Order it here.

