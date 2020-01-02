Song of the Day: Trombone Shorty – “Where Y’At”

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews was born on this day (January 2) in 1986. A New Orleans native, he began playing trombone in local brass bands at age 4. At 20, he joined the horn section for guitarist Lenny Kravitz’s band.

“Where Y’At,” today’s Song of the Day, comes from Trombone Shorty’s 2010 album Backatown, which features his group Orleans Avenue and special guests like Allen Toussaint on piano and Marc Broussard on vocals. The album reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart and remained there for nine consecutive weeks.

Featured image courtesy the artist