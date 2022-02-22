Song of the Day: Trombone Shorty, “Come Back”

New Orleans music icon Trombone Shorty has shared “Come Back,” a lovelorn plea over a hip-hop beat with hard rock energy. This is the first single from his forthcoming album, Lifted, which finds him bottling up the energy of his revered and genre-bending shows over a ten-track program recorded at his own Buckjump Studio with producer Chris Seefried. The record, due out April 29 via Blue Note, is also dedicated to the memory of his mother. “She passed recently, but she continued to inspire me right up until she transitioned,” he shares via a press release. “She lifted me up my whole life.” Pre-order Lifted here.

Featured photo by Justen Williams.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.