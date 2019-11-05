Song of the Day: Tribal Tech – “Elvis at the Hop”

True fans know: Tribal Tech is the quintessential fusion band. Formed in 1984 by guitarist Scott Henderson and bassist Gary Willis, the band has been making music at the intersection of jazz, blues, funk, prog and rock for nearly four decades — and evolving every step of the way. For today’s Song of the Day, we bring you a cut from one of their earlier albums, a self-titled disc from 1991. Raw, noirish and cool, “Elvis at the Hop was reissued in 1994 on the compilation Primal Tracks, which is where this version comes from.

Nearly 30 years later, Tribal Tech is still going strong. The band released an album in 2012 called X, and both Henderson and Willis continue to tour.