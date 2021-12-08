Song of the Day: Thundercat, “Satellite” feat. Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi

Bass virtuoso Thundercat has shared the warm, slow and soulful new track “Satellite,” featuring collaborators Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi. The song is included on the star-studded soundtrack of the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s HBO series, Insecure. In addition, Thundercat recently released the 10th-anniversary edition of his debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse. Order it here. He’s also currently on a North American tour. Click here to check out all tour dates.

