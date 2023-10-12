Song of the Day: Three Story Sandbox, “Second Line Strut”

Three Story Sandbox celebrate the art of improvisation and spontaneous interaction on their latest album, including a futuristic tip of the hat to New Orleans second line parades on “Second Line Strut.”

The Three Story Sandbox project is an exceptional collaboration involving drummer Jack Mouse, multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson and vocalist Janice Borla. Following their self-titled debut in 2016, the trio continued their distinctive journey through improvisation, celebrating its inherent creativity in a way that is both conceptual and accessible. Their most recent release, Artful Dodgers, draws its name from a young pickpocket in Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. The record features guest violin virtuoso Mark Feldman, a prominent figure in jazz and contemporary music.

With this dynamic new album, the musicians aim to craft improvised music that exudes a distinctly composed feel. They deftly intertwine spontaneous, structured interactions and thematic explorations across various musical landscapes. Notably, “Second Line Strut,” our Song of the Day, pays a futuristic homage to the New Orleans second line parade, showcasing their innovative approach to musical expression. This piece is just a glimpse into the richness of Artful Dodgers, one of its 13 tracks, each meticulously designed to evoke a distinct ambience and weave a unique narrative.

Listen to Three Story Sandbox’s “Second Line Strut” via the player below. Their new album, Artful Dodgers, is available now on Tall Grass. Order it here.

<a href="https://threestorysandbox.bandcamp.com/album/artful-dodgers">Artful Dodgers by Three Story Sandbox (Janice Borla, Scott Robinson, Jack Mouse) with guest artist Mark Feldman</a>

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

