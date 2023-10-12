Song of the Day: Three Story Sandbox, “Second Line Strut”

Three Story Sandbox celebrate the art of improvisation and spontaneous interaction on their latest album, including a futuristic tip of the hat to New Orleans second line parades on “Second Line Strut.”
The Three Story Sandbox project is an exceptional collaboration involving drummer Jack Mouse, multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson and vocalist Janice Borla. Following their self-titled debut in 2016, the trio continued their distinctive journey through improvisation, celebrating its inherent creativity in a way that is both conceptual and accessible. Their most recent release, Artful Dodgers, draws its name from a young pickpocket in Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. The record features guest violin virtuoso Mark Feldman, a prominent figure in jazz and contemporary music.
With this dynamic new album, the musicians aim to craft improvised music that exudes a distinctly composed feel. They deftly intertwine spontaneous, structured interactions and thematic explorations across various musical landscapes. Notably, “Second Line Strut,” our Song of the Day, pays a futuristic homage to the New Orleans second line parade, showcasing their innovative approach to musical expression. This piece is just a glimpse into the richness of Artful Dodgers, one of its 13 tracks, each meticulously designed to evoke a distinct ambience and weave a unique narrative.
Listen to Three Story Sandbox’s “Second Line Strut” via the player below. Their new album, Artful Dodgers, is available now on Tall Grass. Order it here.
Featured photo courtesy of the artist.
