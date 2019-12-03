Song of the Day: The Who – “The Ox”

On this day (December 3) in 1965, the prog-rock band The Who released their debut studio album, My Generation, in the U.K. Upon the near-instantaneous success of that album, the band — consisting of Roger Daltrey on vocals, Pete Townshend on guitar, John Entwistle on bass and Keith Moon on drums —established the foundation for a long and fruitful career in pop, becoming one of the most influential bands of the 20th century and selling more than 100 million records along the way. Their style was a blend of traditional jazz, blues, psychedelia, folk music, funk and classic rock, but their sound, as it evolved over the years, became inimitable.

Most people are familiar enough with the title track of My Generation, which later became the title track to the television series CSI. But fewer are familiar with the album’s closing track: the extended, all-instrumental free-jazz jam “The Ox.” The tune featured Keith Moon, the band’s drummer, at his most explosive, as well as some bluesy guitar work from Townshend and a fat-bottomed bass line from Entwistle.