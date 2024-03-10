Song of the Day: The Black Gold Orchestra, “Midnight Oil”


Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Black Gold Orchestra, founded by producer Larry Wilson, presents a refreshing interpretation of the big band tradition.

The Black Gold Orchestra, a 19-piece big band hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in 2021 by the esteemed GRAMMY-nominated producer Larry Wilson and comprises members with rich musical backgrounds, including collaborations with icons like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones and Wynton Marsalis. The orchestra is dedicated to bridging generational, socioeconomic and racial divides while promoting the preservation and evolution of jazz through community engagement and education.

Their inaugural album, Genesis, represents a vibrant culmination of their vision, comprising original compositions from band members and reimagined classics, including our highlighted track, “Midnight Oil.” Penned by Wilson and featuring stellar solos by trumpeter Michael Cruse, guitarist Rod Harris Jr. and drummer Kenny Banks Jr., the piece pays homage to the traditional roots of big band jazz while infusing it with modern sensibilities, showcasing Wilson’s compositional finesse and representing a key concept of the album, which is described via a press release as a celebration of all Black American music.

Listen to “Midnight Oil” by The Black Gold Orchestra via the player below. Their album, Genesis, was released via Session Lane Records on September 8, 2023. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artists.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

In this month of love, join us in commemorating Duke Ellington's 125th Birthday with an exclusive offer for jazz enthusiasts.

Receive a complimentary 17-track collection featuring Ellington's timeless music from across the labels he recorded for.

Claim yours for free by gifting a jazz-loving friend a subscription.

Click here

To get your Ellington collection now.