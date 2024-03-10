Song of the Day: The Black Gold Orchestra, “Midnight Oil”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Black Gold Orchestra, founded by producer Larry Wilson, presents a refreshing interpretation of the big band tradition.

The Black Gold Orchestra, a 19-piece big band hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in 2021 by the esteemed GRAMMY-nominated producer Larry Wilson and comprises members with rich musical backgrounds, including collaborations with icons like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones and Wynton Marsalis. The orchestra is dedicated to bridging generational, socioeconomic and racial divides while promoting the preservation and evolution of jazz through community engagement and education.

Their inaugural album, Genesis, represents a vibrant culmination of their vision, comprising original compositions from band members and reimagined classics, including our highlighted track, “Midnight Oil.” Penned by Wilson and featuring stellar solos by trumpeter Michael Cruse, guitarist Rod Harris Jr. and drummer Kenny Banks Jr., the piece pays homage to the traditional roots of big band jazz while infusing it with modern sensibilities, showcasing Wilson’s compositional finesse and representing a key concept of the album, which is described via a press release as a celebration of all Black American music.

Listen to “Midnight Oil” by The Black Gold Orchestra via the player below. Their album, Genesis, was released via Session Lane Records on September 8, 2023. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artists.

