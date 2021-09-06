Song of the Day: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Gospel musician/songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard has shared her own rendition of The Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The hymn, made up of lyrics by James Welson Johnson and set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson, was composed for the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday in 1900. Leonard originally performed the anthem as part of CNN’s Independence Day Special, Fourth in America, where news commentator Don Lemon described it as an “amazing, gripping performance.” It also comes at a pivotal time in her life, after recently becoming a parent – a time that has her considering what type of world her child is being born into, as well as how we can build a better future.

Featured photo: JD Barnes/Courtesy of the artist

