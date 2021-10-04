Song of the Day: Sylvie Courvoisier and Mary Halvorson, “Golden Proportion”

Pianist Sylvie Courvoisier and guitarist Mary Halvorson are two of the most distinctive voices in creative music today. On Searching for the Disappeared Hour, their second full-length collaboration, they take advantage of the chemistry and familiarity forged during tours of Europe and the United States. “We both have an affinity towards darkening things,” shares Halvorson via a statement, “which is great because you can start with a joyous melody and there’s all kinds of room to mess with it. We’re both really open to that.” You can stream “Golden Proportion” via the player below. Searching for the Disappeared Hour is out October 29 and you can pre-order it HERE.