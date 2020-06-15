Song of the Day: Swindle, “Long Live the Jazz”

Swindle is a London grime/dubstep luminary whose works reflect a lifelong love of many music genres. His love of jazz is particularly prominent in his second album, aptly titled Long Live the Jazz. The title track of this program feels like a downright celebration, defined by a party atmosphere complete with carnival rhythms, bells and whistles, crowd noises and an improvised trumpet solo. In a 2018 interview with JAZZIZ, the producer told us: “To me, jazz is a genre, a style and a technique, theory. But it’s also a state of mind.”

