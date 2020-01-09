Song of the Day: Suzanna Ross – “Ces Petits Riens”

New York City-based vocalist, Suzanna Ross, has released her debut album, Bewitched – Not Bothered, Not Bewildered. “Suzanna Ross is heard in winning form through her enjoyable set, an easily recommended CD that gives listeners the perfect opportunity to discover the warm singer. There are no throwaways on this set… Ms. Ross gives one the impression that she could sing nearly anything and sound quite comfortable.” — Scott Yanow, jazz journalist.

The hip collection revives older, less frequently heard jazz standards, with a few French chansons, movie themes, bossa nova, and pop. Today’s Song of the Day is “Ces Petits Riens,” a snappy chanson number that features Ross’ winning voice and a full-bodied bass solo to boot. Her CD release show is at NYC’s Triad Theater, March 20, 2020.