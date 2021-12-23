Song of the Day: Sun Ra and His Astro Infinity Arkestra, “‘Round Midnight”

Sound Sun Pleasure!! is a much-loved early recording and an anomaly. The album is performed with his Astro Infinity Arkestra and it was recorded in 1959, during the same sessions that birthed Jazz in Silhouette and during their residency in Chicago. It remained unreleased until 1970. Whereas Jazz in Silhouette showcased Sun Ra originals, Sound Sun Pleasure!! is mostly made up of lush covers and is much more accessible to the less inclined towards the legendary bandleader’s more avant-garde leanings. The soulful version of Thelonious Monk’s “‘Round Midnight” that opens the record is sung by Hattie Randolph.

