Song of the Day: Sun Ra and His Arkestra, “Enlightenment”

“Enlightenment,” co-written by Sun Ra and trumpeter Hobart Dotson, first appeared on Jazz in Silhouette (1959, Saturn). It was recorded during a historic 1959 session, which essentially marked the end of Sun Ra’s straight-ahead period in favor of a more idiosyncratic and adventurous musical exploration. With its ever-changing rhythm signatures and eclectic range of influences, “Enlightenment” encapsulates the dynamic energy of his interstellar Arkestra ensemble. It also quickly became one of the band’s staples.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!