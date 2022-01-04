Song of the Day: Sun Ra and His Arkestra, “Enlightenment”

“Enlightenment,” co-written by Sun Ra and trumpeter Hobart Dotson, first appeared on Jazz in Silhouette (1959, Saturn). It was recorded during a historic 1959 session, which essentially marked the end of Sun Ra’s straight-ahead period in favor of a more idiosyncratic and adventurous musical exploration. With its ever-changing rhythm signatures and eclectic range of influences, “Enlightenment” encapsulates the dynamic energy of his interstellar Arkestra ensemble. It also quickly became one of the band’s staples.

