Song of the Day: Stro Elliot & James Brown, “Machine No Make Sex”

Producer/multi-instrumentalist Stro Elliot has shared a new remix from his forthcoming album Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined by Stro Elliot, which he defines as a “dissection and celebration” of the Godfather of Soul’s legacy. One of its ten remixes is “Machine No Make Sex,” a take on “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine.” Here, Elliot reimagines the iconic 1970 song with Afrobeat rhythms and horns. Black & Loud will be released on February 4 via Urban Legends, a division of UMe. Pre-order it here.

