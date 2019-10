Remember back in 1985 when Sting released his first solo album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, and surprised the world with his formidable jazz chops? We sure do. To celebrate Sting’s birthday (he turns 68 today!) we’re featuring the music video for “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” as our Song of the Day. Of all the tracks on The Dream of the Blue Turtles, this one leans heaviest toward the jazz side of the jazz-pop spectrum. Happy Birthday, Sting! Ee-yo-o!