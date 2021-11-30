Song of the Day: Stan Kenton, “How High the Moon”

Bandleader Stan Kenton was an innovator of a subgenre known as progressive jazz, much-maligned by jazz purists. The style was grandiose and hugely influenced by modernist classical composers, including Igor Stravinsky and Paul Hindemith. Kenton famously performed it with his 49-piece Innovations in Modern Music Orchestra. On his 1953 album, Portraits on Standards, he applies some of his theories to a set of jazz standards. The result is surprisingly sentimental and melodic, as his band’s take on “How High the Moon” shows.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!