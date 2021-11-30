Song of the Day: Stan Kenton, “How High the Moon”

Bandleader Stan Kenton was an innovator of a subgenre known as progressive jazz, much-maligned by jazz purists. The style was grandiose and hugely influenced by modernist classical composers, including Igor Stravinsky and Paul Hindemith. Kenton famously performed it with his 49-piece Innovations in Modern Music Orchestra. On his 1953 album, Portraits on Standards, he applies some of his theories to a set of jazz standards. The result is surprisingly sentimental and melodic, as his band’s take on “How High the Moon” shows.

