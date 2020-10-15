Song of the Day: Sons of Kemet, “My Queen Is Ada Eastman”

Caribbean-born, London-based saxophonist/composer/bandleader Shabaka Hutchings is one of the most acclaimed jazz visionaries today. He is also considered a linchpin in the well-integrated London contemporary music scene, having established this reputation as the leader of Sons of Kemet, Shabaka and the Ancestors, and Comet Is Coming. With Sons of Kemet, he presents a compelling fusion of jazz, rock, Caribbean folk and hip-hop applied to communicate powerful, politically-charged messages.

Their acclaimed third studio album, Your Queen Is a Reptile, was released in 2018. A particularly apt release of the post-Brexit Election period, it is an attack on the British monarchy, seen as ignoring black immigrants, and white patriarchy at large. Each of its tracks pays tribute to an iconic woman, proposed as an alternate monarch, beginning with Hutchings’ own great-grandmother, to whom the hypnotic “My Queen Is Ada Eastman,” which opens the LP, is dedicated.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

You have read 1 out of 5 free articles this month!
To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month.

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!