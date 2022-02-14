Song of the Day: Somi and Gregory Porter, “Love Tastes Like Strawberries”

Vocalist Somi will release her full-length personal tribute to the legendary Miriam Makeba on March 4. Pre-order Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba here. The new single from the album is a sultry minimalist take on “Love Tastes Like Strawberries.” Somi performs the song with Gregory Porter as a duet, in tribute to Makeba’s 1965 album An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba, which offered a series of duets by Makeba and her mentor, Harry Belafonte. In addition, Somi will celebrate Makeba’s birthday anniversary with a live event titled Somi and Friends: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on March 19. Tickets here.

Featured photo by Terence Jennings.

