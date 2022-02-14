Song of the Day: Somi and Gregory Porter, “Love Tastes Like Strawberries”

Vocalist Somi will release her full-length personal tribute to the legendary Miriam Makeba on March 4. Pre-order Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba here. The new single from the album is a sultry minimalist take on “Love Tastes Like Strawberries.” Somi performs the song with Gregory Porter as a duet, in tribute to Makeba’s 1965 album An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba, which offered a series of duets by Makeba and her mentor, Harry Belafonte. In addition, Somi will celebrate Makeba’s birthday anniversary with a live event titled Somi and Friends: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on March 19. Tickets here.

Featured photo by Terence Jennings.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!