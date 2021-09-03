Song of the Day: Sofiane Pamart, “Solitude”

Acclaimed French pianist Sofiane Pamart has shared a new music video for his haunting and emotive solo piano single, “Solitude.” The video was directed by filmmaker Mei Fa Tan during Pamart’s performance at this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival. The performance took place at Montreux’s picturesque Scene Du Lac, the stage that made its festival debut this year. The video also includes footage of Pamart preparing for his performance and iconic sights of the Swiss city. “Montreux Jazz is one of my favorite place on the Planet,” says Pamart. “I had a great time at the festival this Summer. We shot this video clip with such an amazing team.”

